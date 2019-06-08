Hour-by-hour look at off and on rain expected through mid-week
Kroger recalls frozen berries over health risk

The Kroger Co. said today that it is recalling several of its frozen berry medleys after the Food and Drug Administration found traces of Hepatitis A in a test sample of the berry product.

Kroger has made sure to point out that no customer illnesses have been reported to date.

Kroger is recalling the following items from all of it s Kroger family of store banners across the country:

PRIVATE SELECTION FROZEN TRIPLE BERRY MEDLEY, 48 OZ (BEST BY: 07-07-20; UPC: 0001111079120);
PRIVATE SELECTION FROZEN TRIPLE BERRY MEDLEY, 16 OZ (BEST BY: 06-19-20; UPC: 0001111087808);
PRIVATE SELECTION FROZEN BLACKBERRIES, 16 OZ (BEST BY: 06-19-20, 07-02-20; UPC: 0001111087809)

Kroger has removed the potentially affected items and initiated its customer recall notification system that alerts customers who may have purchased recalled products through register receipt tape messages and phone calls. Customers who have purchased these items should return them to the store for a full refund or replacement.

Customers who have questions may contact Kroger at 1-800-KROGERS Monday through Friday, 8:00 AM to midnight EST, and Saturday and Sunday, 8:00 AM to 9:30 PM EST.

