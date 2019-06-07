Moment of silence honors 12 people killed in Virginia Beach shooting

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

HAMPTON ROADS, Va. — Many people across Hampton Roads, Central Virginia, the Commonwealth and the nation country will remember the 12 people killed in the mass shooting at the Virginia Beach Municipal Center last Friday by observing a moment of silence at 4:06 p.m.

Virginia Beach officials hope many people will take time to remember: Laquita C. Brown, Tara Welch Gallagher, Mary Louise Gayle, Alexander Mikhail Gusev, Katherine A. Nixon, Richard H. Nettleton, Christopher Kelly Rapp, Ryan Keith Cox, Joshua A. Hardy, Michelle "Missy" Langer, Robert "Bobby" Williams and Herbert "Bert" Snelling.

The moment of silence planned outside the Virginia Beach Municipal Center has been canceled because of inclement weather.

Over the past week, many vigils and services have memorialized the victims in the shooting.

In fact, thousands of people gathered at the "VB Remembers" service at Rock Church in Virginia Beach Thursday evening to honor and grieve for the 12 lives lost.

"I knew I needed to be here, there was no other place I could have been tonight," was a sentiment echoed by patrons.

Leaders of all faiths, as well as Gov. Ralph Northam and Sen. Mark Warner, were in attendance.

"Sometimes you feel like what you`re going through, nobody cares, but the community is showing that we all care and I hope that that touched the family and really give them a peace of mind," resident Cynthia Toxley said. "Right now, we`re united and I`m walking away with a feeling of, we need to keep doing this unity and we`re Virginia Beach first and for most. Virginia Beach is Virginia Beach strong, and you can feel it in that room."

