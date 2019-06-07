RICHMOND, VA. - The local chapter of “Stream Youth Theology Institute” is hosting it’s 4th summer session in just a few weeks for high school students. Tanya Boucicaut along with Yohance Whitaker stopped by our LIVE show and shared the details behind the event. The “Stream Youth Theology Institute” fourth annual summer session is July 7th through July 13th at Virginia Union University. For more information you can visit https://www.streamyti.com/
Stream Youth Theology Institute
-
Walk for Wishes, Party for the Planet, Richmond International Film and Music Festival and more this weekend
-
Today’s Youth Are Our Future Leaders
-
Let Celebrities Wait On You
-
“No Idle Words”
-
86th Annual Historic Garden Week
-
-
Impact Day
-
It’s Time for a *Peak Adventure
-
5th Annual 5K for k-9’s
-
The Festival of Punjab
-
Richmond Flying Squirrels Home Opener
-
-
Jam out with Triple B
-
Superintendent: Year-round school would benefit Hopewell students
-
A List Weekend Events: RVA East End Festival, Pompeii: The Immortal City