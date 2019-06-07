Track rain in Richmond

Stream Youth Theology Institute

Posted 1:05 pm, June 7, 2019, by

RICHMOND, VA. - The local chapter of “Stream Youth Theology Institute” is hosting it’s 4th summer session in just a few weeks for high school students. Tanya Boucicaut along with Yohance Whitaker stopped by our LIVE show and shared the details behind the event.  The “Stream Youth Theology Institute” fourth annual summer session is July 7th through July 13th at Virginia Union University. For more information you can visit https://www.streamyti.com/

