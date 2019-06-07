Special Olympics Virginia torch run complete with birthday surprise

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

CHESTERFIELD COUNTY, Va. -- On Friday -- the opening day of the Special Olympics Virginia -- law enforcement across Central Virginia ran a combined 1,900 miles across the Commonwealth carrying the Flame of Hope.

Chesterfield Police began its leg of the Torch Run at the police station on West Hundred Road, and finished more than six miles away, at the Police Training Academy. Some of that run was done in the pouring rain.

"The camaraderie, the enthusiasm, positive attitudes. Everyone's positive out here," Captain Donald Huff, with the Chesterfield Sheriff's Department, said. "Special Olympics is a great program. Special Olympics is very inspiring. So anything we can do to raise awareness for the program, we’re full force for."

In the sea of runners, two people led the pack. Jenna Trevour was one of them. Law enforcement pushed her and another athlete, Ryan Shehan, in wheelchairs.

What an incredible feeling watching the @SOlympicsVA torch come past with @CCPDVa and the Sheriff's Office! Way to run it out in the rain! pic.twitter.com/B8AnubqrNV — EMChesterfield (@EMChesterfield) June 7, 2019

"She does really enjoy the racing," Jenna's mother Beth Trevor said. "It calms her down. She’ll actually sometimes fall asleep."

This year Jenna did not participate in a sport due to a foot injury. But Beth said Jenna has been been involved with Special Olympics Virginia since she was eight years old, and even was the face of Special Olympics a few years back.

Friday, Jenna turned 24. Chesterfield Police participating in the Torch Run brought her a gift and sang 'Happy Birthday' beforehand. Beth said they remember every year.

"Oh it makes me so happy," she said. "Right Jenna? It’s a fun way to start your birthday!"

Beth added that the program has made a huge impact on their lives.

"It’s just a wonderful sense of family and you feel like you belong," she said. "And look what it does for the community? The whole community comes together...and all the volunteers! It’s just a really safe, happy, place to be."