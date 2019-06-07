Southside neighborhood concerned over frequent, severe street flooding: ‘Every time it rains basically’

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

RICHMOND, Va. -- Much of Central Virginia was under a flood advisory Friday as heavy rain fell around Richmond. But for one South Richmond Neighborhood, water flooded into streets causing concern from those living there.

"It`s absolutely very common for it to flood," said Delores Williams, "Every time it rains basically."

Delores Williams lives near the intersection of Roanoke St. and Dunston St. in South Richmond.

"We had a terrible flood last summer where the water went all the way up and across the street and across my lawn," said Victoria Maddocks.

Victoria Maddocks has lived on Dunston Street since 2016.

"In that flood I lost my car, my basement had a foot and half of sewage in it and the repercussions of that were very expensive and time consuming to deal with," said Maddocks.

While others like Williams believe there needs to be more drainage in the area.

"See how the water just runs, it`s running into my yard, you see. And then the rest is going down there," said Williams. "But there`s only one at the corner."

"It`s shifting my foundation and I showed you the pictures and I showed you the video. So, it`s not nice," Williams added.

Now they`re hoping the city can do something.

"And I was told that no uncertain terms that it was an isolated weather event and that the city bore no responsibility for it," said Maddocks.

The City of Richmond Department of Public Utilities sent CBS 6 a statement on the issue: