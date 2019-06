Please enable Javascript to watch this video

RICHMOND, Va. -- The Richmond Marathon is more than five months away but runners are already drawing up their training plans.

Among them this year is a special group of athletes, who call themselves "Run A Myelin My Shoes," or RAMMS. They are runners with multiple sclerosis, and their supporters, who aim to spread awareness about the disease.

Gary Pinder is running with the group and stopped by the CBS-6 studio Friday to talk about the group, and living with the disease.

He even brought a prop!