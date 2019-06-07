Track rain in Richmond

Prosciutto Wrapped Arctic char 

Posted 12:59 pm, June 7, 2019

RICHMOND, Va. - Local Executive Chef Ashby Brooks stopped by the Virginia This Morning kitchen and walked us through how to create his tasty prosciutto wrapped Arctic char. He paired it with a Tapestry Salad. For more information you can visit https://tapestrycollection3.hilton.com/tc/virginia-crossings-hotel/

