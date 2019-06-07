× Pharrell hopes to cast Virginia singers, musicians in new TV project

VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. — Are you a talented artist from Hampton Roads? Well, Pharrell wants you as part of his new project! After just gracing Virginia Beach with his Something in the Water music festival, the beach native is looking for talented Virginia singers and musicians for a new television project he is working on, which will center around gospel music.

While the project may center around gospel music, Pharrell said he wanted a variety of musicians and singers that have backgrounds in a variety of music genres, including blues, jazz, rock, country, pop, soul, gospel, opera and R&B.

The deadline to enter submissions for the project is Monday, June 17, 2019.

If you looking to be a part of this project, please send in a 5-minute video to GospelShowAuditions@gmail.com.

Guidelines for submission: ● Introduce yourself, name, city and occupation ● Tell us your story in one minute or less ● When did you start singing? How did you learn? ● Who is your biggest musical influence and why? ● What does singing mean to you? How does it hold significance in your life? ● Why do you want to share your voice with the world? ● Belt it out. Please use a verse acapela from one of the following songs:

“Amazing Grace” “Jesus Loves Me” “Great is Thy Faithfulness” “The Old Rugged Cross” ● And a chorus from a song of your choosing