× Pharrell visits Virginia Beach mass shooting memorial: ‘We are praying for our city’

VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. – Virginia Beach native and music superstar Pharrell Williams paid respects to the victims of the Virginia Beach mass shooting on Friday. He comforted people at the memorial Friday with hugs and words of support.

“We are praying for our city, the lives that were lost, their families and everyone affected. We are resilient,” Williams tweeted after the shooting. “We will not only get through this but we’ll come out of this stronger than before we always do.”

.@Pharrell stops by memorial site one week after 12 people killed. He didn’t make a comment but comforted those grieving. https://t.co/aLpjyRfjca pic.twitter.com/Y6ZXTiMIPs — Allison Mechanic (@AllisonWTKR) June 7, 2019

Twelve people were killed in Virginia Beach Municipal Center last Friday when a former city employee entered the building and opened fire. Police eventually shot and killed the gunman.