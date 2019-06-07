Manhunt underway just off I-95 in Virginia

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

SUSSEX COUNTY, Va. -- A manhunt along Redbank Road, near Interstate 95 in Sussex County, Virginia continued into Friday afternoon.

Police have arrested two men and are looking for two more men in connection to a robbery at a Walgreens in North Carolina.

The suspected robbers fled north on Interstate 95 into Virginia where they crashed and ran from the car.

The search for the men is focused near mile marker 31 on Interstate 95.

Police told CBS 6 Crime Insider Jon Burkett to relocate from the search scene to a nearby store for his own safety.

Police have not yet released descriptions of the manhunt subjects.

This is a developing story. Witnesses can send news tips, photos, and video here.