Kate Spade’s husband posts moving tribute to the late designer

It’s been a year since the death of designer Kate Spade and her husband, Andy Spade, paid tribute to her in a touching post on Friday.

Andy Spade shared that he and their daughter have planted a tree in Kate’s memory.

“Dear Katy, this tree is for you,” he wrote. “Bea and [I] are planting it outside of our big window to keep your magical spirit and energy close to us everyday. It will bless our new home in California and radiate your essence 365 days a year. For your beauty, intelligence and grace under pressure. For your boundless generosity, unflappable honesty and kindness to all living things. For your strength, courage and conviction to your ideals. For your belief in me and so many others. For your infectious laughter and sharp wit.”

He went on to write, “There was never a dull moment with you. Through the peaks and valleys and alleyways we serpentined through together you were always there. We grew up together, helped raise one another yet vowed to retain our innocence as best we could. You taught me that modesty is always the best policy, to see the good in everyone and to stand up for the crazy and less fortunate.”

Kate Spade, who created a brightly colored and distinct fashion line that started with her iconic bags, died by suicide last June.

