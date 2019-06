× High school scores, highlights and schedule changes for state tournaments

Richmond, Va. – Friday’s rain created massive schedule delays and changes for the Virginia High School League’s Class 5 and 6 Spring Jubilee in Richmond.

The Class 5 and 6 baseball and softball semifinals were all washed out and moved to Saturday, when the forecast is expected to be drier.

Soccer began Friday playing at Deep Run and Glen Allen, but both fields quickly became too saturated and the remaining semifinals were moved to the turf fields at Douglas Freeman and Hermitage.

Below is a revised schedule for baseball and softball on Saturday. You can also find scores and highlights from Friday’s soccer games that were completed as well.

Class 5 Baseball Schedule

Semifinals – Stafford vs. Hickory, 9:00 am, Saturday at RF&P Park, 3400 Mountain Road, Glen Allen, VA

Semifinals – Halifax County vs. Mills Godwin, Noon, Saturday at RF&P Park, 3400 Mountain Road, Glen Allen, VA

Finals – 6:00 pm, Saturday at RF&P Park, 3400 Mountain Road, Glen Allen, VA

Class 6 Baseball Schedule

Semifinals – Westfield vs. Ocean Lakes, 9:00 am, Saturday at Deep Run High School

Semifinals – Lake Braddock vs. James River-Midlothian, Noon, Saturday at Deep Run High School

Finals – 6:00 pm, Saturday at Deep Run High School

Class 5 Softball Schedule

Semifinals – Mountain View vs. Mills Godwin, 9:00 am, Saturday at RF&P Park, 3400 Mountain Road, Glen Allen, VA

Semifinals – Stone Bridge vs. Glen Allen, Noon, Saturday at RF&P Park, 3400 Mountain Road, Glen Allen, VA

Finals – 6:00 pm, Saturday at RF&P Park, 3400 Mountain Road, Glen Allen, VA

Class 5 Softball Schedule

Semifinals – Langley vs. Cosby, 9:00 am, Saturday at RF&P Park, 3400 Mountain Road, Glen Allen, VA

Semifinals – South County vs. Manchester, Noon, Saturday at RF&P Park, 3400 Mountain Road, Glen Allen, VA

Finals – 6:00 pm, Saturday at RF&P Park, 3400 Mountain Road, Glen Allen, VA

Class 6 Boys Soccer

James Madison vs. Cosby, 3:30 Friday, Douglas Freeman High School

South Lakes vs. First Colonial, 5:30 Friday, Douglas Freeman High School

FINAL – 5:15 Saturday at Hermitage High School

Class 6 Girls Soccer

T.C. Williams 3 James River 1

Class 5 Boys Soccer

Freedom-South Riding vs. Mills Godwin, 3:30 pm, at Hermitage High School

Briar Woods vs. Deep Run, 5:30 pm, at Hermitage High School

Class 5 Girls Soccer

Albemarle 1 Douglas Freeman 1 (Albemarle advances 5-3 on PKs)

Deep Run 1 Stone Bridge 1 (Deep Run advances 4-2 on PKs)

FINAL – Albemarle vs. Deep Run, 10am, Hermitage High school

Class 5 Lacrosse Schedule

Boys Finals – Atlee vs. Briar Woods. 10am, Saturday, at Douglas Freeman High School

Girls Finals – Atlee vs. Freedom-South Riding 3pm, Saturday, at Douglas Freeman High School

Class 2 Girls Soccer

Maggie Walker 5 James River-Buchanan 0

FINAL – Maggie Walker vs George Mason, 11am, Saturday at Radford