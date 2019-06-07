RICHMOND, Va. – Did You Know Colorectal Cancer is the second most common cancer in the United States, and it’s a disease that is potentially curable if diagnosed early? Mindy Conklin, Founder and Executive Director with Hitting Cancer Below the Belt, stopped by along with special event guests Bryant Johnson and Michelle Stravitz to share the details behind the 7th Annual “Boxer Brief 5K Run/Walk” happening Saturday, June 8th at Stony Point Fashion Park. The “Caped Colon Crusader” .5 mile run for children under 8-years-old begins at 7:45 am and the 5K race starts at 8 am. For more information you can visit https://hcb2.org/
