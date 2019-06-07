Amazing Music From Kyle Davis 

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

RICHMOND, Va. - His voice is a familiar one on national TV with his songs appearing on past shows such as “Jane of Arcadia” and “CSI.” Singer/Songwriter Kyle Davis made his debut appearance on our LIVE show and performed two songs off of his new album. You can catch Kyle performing Saturday, June 22nd at the Powhatan Music Festival. The festival is from 12 pm to 7 pm. For more information on Kyle you can visit https://www.facebook.com/kylewdavismusic/

For more information on the Powhatan Music Festival you can visit https://powhatanmusicfestival.com/