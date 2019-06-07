× A List Weekend Events: RVA East End Festival, Pompeii: The Immortal City

RICHMOND, Va.– RVA East End Festival June 8 and 9 in Chimborazo Park

The RVA East End Festival 2019 celebrates music, arts, food, and fun Saturday, June 8 starting at Noon and Sunday, June 9 from 1-5 pm. The Festival returns to Chimborazo Park, 3215 East Broad Street, with the theme “The Gift of Arts and Music,” proceeds support cultural arts programs in East End schools Saturday. Special performance by the Legacy Band at around 5:30 pm and the full Richmond Symphony at 7 pm. The lineup on Sunday features faith-based programming with Cora Harvey Armstrong, and others. Volunteers are needed to help on the weekend of the event. For more information email rvaeastendfest@gmail.com or visit the Festival’s Facebook page. This is a free event.

The Science Museum of Virginia is hosting the North American premiere of “Pompeii: The Immortal City.” On display June 8 through Sept. 3. Guests can explore more than 100 unearthed items found during Pompeii archaeological excavations, including a large number on display for the first time in the United States. Operating hours (9:30 a.m. to 5 p.m., seven days a week), admission to “Pompeii: The Immortal City” is available through a combination ticket that includes access to the exhibition as well as the Museum’s three floors of interactive exhibits. Admission is $7 for Museum members; $25 for adults; $23.50 for youth (ages 6 – 12) and seniors (ages 60 and older); and $20 for preschool-aged children (ages 3 – 5). Dome tickets are additional. Discounts are available for teachers, military personnel, groups and EBT cardholders. Exhibition-only admission during Friday extended hours (June 14 – August 30, 5 – 8 p.m.) is $15. More details at www.smv.org

8th Annual Jazz Inside Out – Friday, June 14, from 7 to 11 p.m. at the Virginia Union University Living & Learning Center on 1500 North Lombardy Street in Richmond. The event benefits The Virginia Higher Education Fund for an evening of live jazz and dancing to raise scholarship funds for local students. Extra parking is in the back of the Living and Learning Center off Graham Road. The event is hosted by CBS 6 Antoinette Essa and sponsored by JB Bryan Financial Group. Entertainment by Cloud 9 Band and The Prentiss Project. There will also be a silent auction that includes an airline trip, food, and drinks available for purchase. Tickets are $65 and include a buffet meal, silent auction, and dancing with dance instructor Kemel Patton. For tickets and more information visit http://vahigheredfund.com/ or on the Facebook page https://www.facebook.com/Jazz-Inside-Out-1364959670310828/

In celebration of Caribbean American Heritage Month Adopt Haiti Project’s (AHP) is hosting its inaugural Caribbean Festival on Saturday, June 8, from 11am- 6pm at Dorey Park, 2999 Darbytown Road. June commemorates Caribbean American Heritage. This Caribbean Festival will showcase the culture, food, art, dance, music & diversity of Caribbean nations. It is a free family friendly event. There will be a kid’s area with arts & crafts and giveaways, as well as live performances. The Shortmus Production Mas Band will perform a Caribbean Carnival style presentation. More details at https://ahpva.org/

The 15th Annual Stone Soul Music & Food Festival hits Richmond, Saturday, June 8th at Virginia Credit Union LIVE! at Richmond Raceway, 900 East Laburnum Ave from 3:00pm to 10:00p presented by WCDX – iPower 92.1FM/104.1FM, WKJS – KISS 99.3FM/105.7FM and WPZZ ¬– Praise 104.7FM. The lineup includes Hip Hop Recording Artist Gucci Mane, Grammy Nominated, singer-songwriter, Robin Thicke accompanied by performances by Lloyd, Mario, Nicole Bus, DJ Kool, the Bonfrye and Mr. Cheeks. Opening the show will be a Gospel Explosion featuring the Grammy Award Winning, Matriarch of Gospel, Evangelist Shirley Caesar along with John P. Kee and Jekalyn Carr. Tickets range from $35-$225 at www.etix.com, Radio One Studios and at DTLR stores throughout the Richmond Metropolitan Area. VIP and RESERVED Seating are only available at www.etix.com Children two and under are free with adult tickets and parking is free at Richmond Raceway. For more information visit www.ipowerrichmond.com or www.kissrichmond.com and/or www.praiserichmond.com.

12th Annual Beer, Bourbon and BBQ. 60 Beers, 40 Bourbons and lots of BBQ Saturday, June 8, Noon – 6pm: VIP Whole Hog Session and 2:00pm – 6:00pm: General Admission Session. America’s Favorite Smoked Meat Onslaught is back! Enjoy all those pleasures that true Southerners live by – Beer, Bourbon, Barbeque, Boots, Bacon, Biscuits, Bluegrass and Smoked Beasts! Organizers say “It’s a great day of beer sippin’, bourbon tastin’, music listenin’, cigar smokin’, and barbeque eatin’.” Your admission buys you a sampling glass so you can enjoy an ALL-YOU-CARE –TO-TASTE sampling of beer and bourbon. Details at https://www.beerandbourbon.com/richmond-va/show

Moss Motorfest 2019 – 25651 Simpson Rd, Petersburg, VA; Saturday, June 8, 8:00am – 2:00pm

Motorfest excitement is revving up of sports cars, friends, and fun, starts at 8:00am – 10:00am placement of cars on field; 12:00pm People’s choice; 1:00pm Awards Announcement. Food food trucks 10:10 am – 2:00pm; Friday Night Pre-Party – Expanded due to overwhelming response moved the location of the event to the Moss Motors building and we’ve added warehouse tours! The Friday evening prior to Motorfest, from 5pm to 7pm. there will not be registration on the day of the event. General parking will be available for unregistered guests. For details call (804) 733-1334 or visit https://www.eventbrite.com/e/moss-motorfest-2019-registration-46860539134