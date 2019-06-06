× RVA East End Festival in Chimborazo Park

The RVA East End Festival 2019 celebrates music, arts, food, and fun Saturday, June 8 starting at Noon and Sunday, June 9 from 1-5 pm. The Festival returns to Chimborazo Park, 3215 East Broad Street, with the theme “The Gift of Arts and Music,” proceeds support cultural arts programs in East End schools Saturday,

Saturday’s performers include students from Franklin Military Academy Color Guard, choir and orchestra, the Armstrong High School dance troupe, the Chimborazo/George Mason band and orchestra, the Martin Luther King Tritan Elite Dance, the Franklin Military Academy Jazz Band and the Fairfield/Woodville/Bellevue combined band. The festival will close out Saturday evening with a performance by the Legacy Band at around 5:30 pm and the full Richmond Symphony at 7 pm.

The lineup on Sunday features faith-based programming with music by Hill City Church, Cora Harvey Armstrong, and others. A schedule of performances and artists will be posted soon on the Festival’s Facebook page, RVA East End Festival. Volunteers are needed to help on the weekend of the event. For more information about the RVA East End Festival 2019, contact rvaeastendfest@gmail.com or visit the Festival’s Facebook page. This is a free event.