Charleen Baylor opens Nutty Buttery restaurant in Carver community

RICHMOND, Va. — It’s been a tough nut to crack for Charleen Baylor.

But after a few years of trying, her dream of owning her own restaurant and business finally has been realized.

Baylor’s Nutty Buttery Ice Cream Parlor, Pantry and Cafe is now open at 701 W. Clay St. near the intersection of Munford and West Clay streets in the Carver Community.

The restaurant held its soft opening May 18 and is planning a grand opening later this month.

