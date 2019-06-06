Multi-level go-kart track opening in Virginia

Operation Washout yields 90 arrests from Richmond area
Posted 3:07 pm, June 6, 2019

FREDERICKSBURG, Va. -- Dubbed Virginia's first multi-level go-kart track, the Thunder 104.5 Speedway is scheduled to open June 8 at Fun Land in Fredericksburg.

The go-karts will travel at speeds up to 18 mph along the 1,700 foot-long track.

"We just really wanted to put together an attraction that was going to be a staple for the Fredericksburg area, something that’s not within 100 miles of here so people would say, ‘Hey, we need to go to that go-kart track,'" Fun Land general manager Clint Novak told Fredericksburg.com.

