Search crews recover missing teen's body from Virginia quarry

ALBEMARLE COUNTY, Va. — The body of 18-year-old Henry Christian Morin was recovered from a Virginia quarry Thursday, Albemarle Police confirmed.

Morin, who was set to graduate from Patrick Henry High School in Hanover later this month, disappeared Tuesday while swimming in the Nelson County quarry with friends. Police were called to the 8700 block of Schuyler Road at about 6 p.m. Tuesday to look for him in the water.

“The cause of death remains under investigation,” the police spokesperson said. “No further information will be provided at this time.”

Patrick Henry High School is providing “extra support” for any students and staff during this difficult time.

Morin planned to attend the University of Colorado in the fall, according to his social media accounts.

This is a developing story. Witnesses can send news tips, photos, and video here.

37.797769 -78.691642