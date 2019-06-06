Gay couple says Missouri cafe denied reservation for rehearsal dinner

O’FALLON, Mo. – Madison's Café has always been known as a really good place to eat. It’s one of the reasons Kendall Brown and her partner, Mindy Rackley, chose to host their rehearsal dinner there. But Tuesday, the couple said they received a call denying their business.

“She said, ‘Your spouse is a woman?’ I said, ‘Yes.’ She said, ‘I’m sorry, we’re going to have to refer you to someone else because we don’t condone that kind of relationship. Out of love for you, I’m going to decline your business because you are in an unhealthy relationship,’” Brown said.

After the shock wore off, Brown and Rackley found a new place for their dinner and said they’re still excited to get married next weekend. However, the memory of what happened is still fresh.

After posting what happened on Facebook, the couple has received messages of support from all over the world. They’ve also learned Madison’s Café rating online has dropped since the ordeal.

KTVI reached out to Madison’s Café Wednesday to hear what they had to say. The person on the phone said they didn’t want to speak just yet.

KTVI also reached out to the city of O’Fallon to see if there was a code for denying service for business owners; city officials said such a rule does exist. They also said this situation sounds like code was violated.

“Our goal in going public is to let people know who don’t believe they have a voice and afraid to say something that who they are is worth speaking for and fighting for,” Brown said.