Head-on collision injures 3 in Hanover

Posted 10:00 am, June 6, 2019, by , Updated at 10:03AM, June 6, 2019

HANOVER COUNTY, Va. — Three people were taken to the hospital, two with critical injuries, following a head-on collision, according to Hanover Fire-EMS.

The crash was reported at Cold Harbor and Turkey Hill roads in Mechanicsville.

“Patients have been extricated and being prepared for transport to VCU,” a Hanover Fire-EMS spokesperson wrote in a tweet. “Please avoid the area due to emergency traffic.”

Details about the cause of the crash have not yet been released.

This is a developing story. Witnesses can send news tips and photos here.

