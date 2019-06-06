× Head-on collision injures 3 in Hanover

HANOVER COUNTY, Va. — Three people were taken to the hospital, two with critical injuries, following a head-on collision, according to Hanover Fire-EMS.

The crash was reported at Cold Harbor and Turkey Hill roads in Mechanicsville.

“Patients have been extricated and being prepared for transport to VCU,” a Hanover Fire-EMS spokesperson wrote in a tweet. “Please avoid the area due to emergency traffic.”

Details about the cause of the crash have not yet been released.

