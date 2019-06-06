Chef K Cooking

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

RICHMOND, Va. - Williamsburg based Chef and fan favorite Chef K made a return visit to the Virginia This Morning kitchen and passed along two delicious and easy to assemble recipes. Chef K’s Smoked Shrimp AKA “Shrimp on the Barbie” and a yummy Italian Panzanella were on the menu.

You’re invited to enjoy Chef K’s cooking at her event, “Festa Italiana,” Saturday, June 15th at the Chef K Cafe in Yorktown from 12 pm to 9 pm. Tickets are $5 in advance and $8 at the door. To learn more about Chef K you can visit www.chefkcooking.com