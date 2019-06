Please enable Javascript to watch this video

RICHMOND, Va. - The Richmond Night Market shines a light on the local art scene and the neighborhood surrounding the 17th Street Market. Melody Short and Toni Jordan stopped by our LIVE show and shared the details behind the event’s mission and what you can expect to see there.

The Richmond Night Market is every second Saturday monthly through December at the 17th Street Market downtown from 5 pm to 10 pm. For more information you can call (804) 874-4045 or www.facebook.com/richmondnightmarket