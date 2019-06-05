When storms are most likely to arrive Wednesday

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

RICHMOND, Va. -- Heat and humidity return to Richmond on Wednesday and an upper-level system will bring a good chance for storms by afternoon and evening.

Temperatures will return to the mid and upper 80s. Some of the storms will likely be severe, with damaging winds and large hail the main threats.

An unsettled weather pattern will continue through the end of the week and the weekend, as a cut-off low over the southwest U.S. slowly meanders eastward. Warmth and humidity will remain in place, bringing us at least a slight chance for showers and storms each day.

The best chance of rain after tomorrow looks to be next Monday, as the main system moves through the area.

These types of storm systems are very tough to track with much reliability, so stay tuned for updates on rain chances over the next few days.

