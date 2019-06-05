Vigil celebrates teen murdered at Spotsylvania home with mother and her boyfriend

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

SPOTSYLVANIA COUNTY, Va. -- Thornburg 8th grader Kyrrus Ozuna recently won the county championship in the 200-meter hurdles.

A teen with grit, determination and kindness is the legacy the youngster leaves behind after he was found murdered along with his mom and her boyfriend last week.

His friends say his passion for life was visible in every stride on the football field.

"I love you Ky,” said his uncle Nathan Jimenez, one of many voices in the crowd.

"He really loved sports,” said Sylvia Jackson, the Thornburg Middle School track coach. “He loved to get out and have fun and to be on a team. Everybody has that zest to be the star, but sometimes someone comes a long and stands out and Kyrrus stood out.”

He showed his coordination and speed with ever hurdle jumped on the track.

"He was always that motivating kid and when he felt like a kid was discouraged, he would always talk to them and make them laugh," said Jackson.

Friends say that 14-year-old Kyrrus overcame a lot of obstacles in a short time, but made the best out of every situation.

The soon-to-be freshmen along with his mom and her boyfriend were found inside a home last week on Arlene Acres Drive with their throats slit.

An infant and toddler were discovered unharmed, and Crime Insider sources say that's only because they weren't old enough to tell authorities what happened.

"Pray for justice and pray for god’s word," said Jimenez.

His dad, stepmom, uncle and other family members are in town from Utah, trying to make sense of a horrific situation and heal with help from friends and faculty at Thornburg Middle School.

"They could see the potential and they took my nephew into their fold,” said Jimenez. “This junior high became his life and I am grateful for that."