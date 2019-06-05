The “Bad Boys of Pulling” are in town

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

RICHMOND, Va. - Get ready, because the “Bad Boys of Pulling” are coming to Virginia for the first time this weekend. The National Tractor Pullers Association 2019 Grand National Championship Pulling Series is making a stop at Virginia Motorsports Park. Rick Lindner, the Vice President of Business Operations, stopped by our LIVE show and shared the details behind the exciting event.

Central Virginia NTPA Nationals is Friday, June 7th and Saturday, June 8th at Virginia Motorsports Park. Located at 8018 Boydton Plank Road in North Dinwiddie. For more information you can visit www.virginiamotorsports.com orwww.ntpapull.com

{THIS SEGMENT IS SPONSORED BY VIRGINIA MOTORSPORTS PARK}