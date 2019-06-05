Track storms in Richmond

Richmond SPCA waives adoption fees this week

RICHMOND, Va. — Good news for people hoping to add a pet to their family this summer. The Richmond SPCA has waived fees associated with pet adoptions for every dog, cat, puppy, and kitten in the Robins-Starr Humane Center.

The “generous gift” that made the waiving of the fees possible was enough to extend the offer from June 5 – June 9.

