Shaynefully Delicious Sweet Tea Sangria

RICHMOND, Va. - We sipped and savored in the Virginia This Morning kitchen courtesy of Shayne Rogers and delicious cocktail recipe. Shayne’s Sweet Tea Sangria was on the menu this morning.

1 750 ml bottle Crisp Pinot Grigio or Sauvignon Blanc

1 qt unsweet tea

½ c simple syrup

Orange slices

Lemon slices

Frozen peaches, do not thaw

Make the simple syrup by combining 1 c sugar, 1 c water and 3 large slices of lemon or orange rind in a medium sauce pan over medium-low heat. Stir until the sugar dissolves, then remove from the heat. Let the rind steep until the syrup cools. Remove the rind and chill until you are ready for sangria. The extra syrup can be stored in the refrigerator for a week or too. You can also purchase simple syrup.

Choose an inexpensive bottle of wine, but still something that you would drink on the patio. Chill the wine. Cold brew the tea by adding a family-size tea bag to a quart of water and stash it in the fridge overnight. I used green tea, but any basic tea would work. Hibiscus would be delicious too. Slice citrus. Add citrus slices to a large pitcher and mash with a muddler or wooden spoon. Add wine, tea and ¼ c of simple syrup, give it all a swirl and see if it is sweet enough. Add more syrup if you would like it sweeter. Scoop frozen peaches into glasses, or better yet mason jars, and fill with sangria. Enjoy.