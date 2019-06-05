Track storms in Richmond

Severe Thunderstorm Watch in effect; hour-by-hour look at storm potential

Posted 2:46 pm, June 5, 2019, by , Updated at 02:57PM, June 5, 2019

RICHMOND, Va. -- A strong disturbance combined with afternoon heating has allowed scattered thunderstorms to erupt across central and eastern Virginia.  Storms will turn more numerous into Wednesday evening.

A severe thunderstorm watch is in effect until 10 p.m.  The primary threats for severe weather will be strong wind gusts and large hail.

However, due to the high humidity, heavy rainfall will also occur with the storms.  Isolated rotation cannot be ruled out in some storms.

The main batch of storms will exit by late evening, but a secondary batch of storms may occur north of Richmond between 10 p.m. and 2 a.m.

