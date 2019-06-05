Track storms in Richmond
Police responding to fatal shooting in Richmond

Posted 10:25 pm, June 5, 2019, by , Updated at 10:26PM, June 5, 2019

RICHMOND, Va. — Police say a man is dead after a shooting in Richmond’s Southside.

Around 9:15 PM, Richmond Police responded to the 3200 block of Stockton Street for a shooting.

Once on scene they found a manwho was deceased from an apparent gunshot wound and a second man suffering from a gunshot wound.

The second man was transported to a local hospital with a non-life threatening injury.

Anyone with information is asked to call Detective Gregory Russell at 804-646-7715 or Crime Stoppers at 804-780-1000.

