The Juice Laundry is coming to Richmond

HENRICO COUNTY, Va. — For former banker and local Sweet Frog franchisee Billy Salter, a chance encounter at a Christmas get-together proved to be an opportunity for his next business venture.

“My girlfriend said, ‘You’re looking for your next thing … and my cousin Sarah and her husband started this thing in Charlottesville … You ought to go talk to them about it,’” Salter said.

His girlfriend’s cousin turned out to be Sarah Keenan, who along with her husband Mike operates The Juice Laundry, a Charlottesville-based juice bar the couple founded about six years ago.

