How this strawberry empire in Dinwiddie keeps a smile on customer’s faces

DINWIDDIE COUNTY, Va. -- There is something tempting about a fresh picked strawberry, whether you're young, or young at heart.

"Very good, and very sweet," said Randolph Madison Jr.

How long has he been eating strawberries?

"All my life, all my life," said Madison.

Turns out, that's 101 years.

Adam's Acres, a six-acre strawberry empire in Dinwiddie County, began nearly 40 years ago when they planted the precious red fruit as an experiment.

"We started with two acres of strawberries, and we've been doing it for about 38 years," said Bertha Adams, the matriarch of Adams Acres.

"We was working tobacco and peanuts, and then I set out a few strawberries, people started coming and we just kept on getting a little bit larger every year," said Adams Acres patriarch Gene Adams.

Not only do the strawberries speak for themselves, but the community cannot help but respond.

Adams Acres customer, Rebecca Gormley says her family has been coming for about eight years and each time their group grows.

"This has become a family tradition," said customer Susan Petet.

Todd Adams, Adams Acres second generation, said a woman stopped by recently who said it was her 26th year in a row and counting visiting the farm.

While the strawberry season is short-lived, roughly three to five weeks, it’s a year-round job for the Adams family.

Some parents use strawberry picking as a teaching opportunity.

"It's a great experience for them, just to get out of the house and come and see where their food comes from," mom Elizabeth Fiol said.

"It's good for them to see where food comes from and it's just a good activity to do," Bonnie Howerton added.

Coming with the change of seasons comes a change of crops.

"In July we probably start blueberries, blackberries, sweet corn, butter beans, and tomatoes," Gene Adams explained.

However, one thing that never changes at Adams Acres is the smiles.

CBS 6 intern Sloan Minor contributed to this article.