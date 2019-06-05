Search continues for graduating senior who disappeared in Virginia quarry

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

SCHUYLER, Va. -- The search continued Wednesday for a missing teenager last seen swimming in a Virginia rock quarry.

Henry Christian Morin, 18, of Doswell, disappeared Tuesday evening, according to Albemarle Police. Police were called to the 8700 block of Schuyler Road at about 6 p.m. Tuesday to look for him in the water.

Morin was scheduled to graduate from Patrick Henry High School in Ashland next week.

Rescue and emergency crews from around Albemarle, Nelson County, and Scottsville responded to the quarry in an effort to locate Morin, according to WCAV.

"Clearly, we are extremely concerned, and we will continue to monitor this closely," a Hanover County Schools spokesperson said about the situation. "In the meantime, we are providing extra support to our students and staff who may need assistance."

Morin planned to attend the University of Colorado in the fall, according to his social media accounts.

