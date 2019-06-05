× Free Fishing Days in Virginia begins this weekend

RICHMOND, Va. – Whether you love to fish or if you are a novice, the Virginia Department of Game and Inland Fisheries is offering all Virginians the chance to fish for free this weekend.

Free Fishing Days begins Friday, June 7 through Sunday, June 9.

“Whether its stripers on the coast, trout in the mountains, or anything in between, it is time to experience the fun of fishing in Virginia,” said a VDGIF spokesperson.

No fishing license, of any kind, is required for rod and reel fishing in public waters around the Commonwealth. Click here to find an event near you.

“There are countless opportunities right in your back yard! Fishing is always better with family,” the spokesperson added.

Officials say all fishing regulations still apply, including size, season, catch limits, and gear restrictions.

For more information on fishing licenses, click here.