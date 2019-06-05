🍦Win $100 Cold Stone Creamery gift card for Father’s Day

This is so cool! CBS 6 is giving away a $100 Cold Stone Creamery gift card to help you celebrate dad this Father’s Day.

It’s super simple to enter. Just click here to comment on the WTVR CBS 6 Facebook page.

We’ll announce the randomly selected winner Wednesday, June 12.

*Must reside in the Richmond/Petersburg Designated Market Area (“DMA”) as defined by The Nielsen Company. Per Facebook rules, we must mention this is in no way sponsored, administered, or associated with Facebook, Inc. By entering, entrants confirm they are 18+ years of age, release Facebook of responsibility, and agree to Facebook’s terms of use.