Alex Jones expected to be deposed in Sandy Hook case

Alex Jones, the founder and face of Infowars, is expected to be deposed on July 1 and 2 as a part of an ongoing lawsuit brought by families of Sandy Hook Elementary School shooting victims in Connecticut court, according to a person with knowledge of the proceedings.

The deposition, approved earlier this year by a judge, will specifically address discovery issues in this case. The Sandy Hook families have alleged that Jones’ team has been incomplete in which records it has turned over as a part of the case. The Jones team maintains that it has complied with the plaintiffs’ requests.

On July 1, Jones will be deposed in his capacity as an individual in the case and on July 2, Jones will be deposed in his capacity as a corporate representative of his business entities according to a person with knowledge of the proceedings. Scheduling of the deposition is always subject to change.

Jones’ deposition date comes after segments of other depositions taken in the case related to discovery were released last week in court filings.