More than 25 local and national companies will partner with the Virginia Higher Education Fund for an evening of live jazz and dancing to raise scholarship funds for local students. The 8th annual Jazz Inside Out fundraiser is scheduled for Friday, June 14, from 7 to 11 p.m. at the Virginia Union University Living & Learning Center on 1500 North Lombardy Street in Richmond. Extra parking in the back of the Living and Learning Center off Graham Road.

The signature event will be hosted by WTVR 6 Anchor Antoinette Essa and sponsored by JB Bryan Financial Group. Entertainment will be provided by Cloud 9 Band and The Prentiss Project. There will be a silent auction that includes an airline trip, food, and drinks available for purchase. Tickets are $65 and include a buffet meal, silent auction, and dancing with dance instructor Kemel Patton. For tickets and more information visit http://vahigheredfund.com/ or on the Facebook page https://www.facebook.com/Jazz-Inside-Out-1364959670310828/