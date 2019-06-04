The Death of a Founding Father 

Posted 1:22 pm, June 4, 2019

RICHMOND, Va. - George Wythe was a statesman, judge, humanitarian and mentor to Thomas Jefferson. Richmond native Suzanne Munson wrote a comprehensive biography of Wythe’s life and will give a talk on the 213th anniversary of Wythe’s death. Ahead of her talk Suzanne stopped by our LIVE show to discuss her new book and share a preview of the event. 

Suzanne Munson’s talk “Murder of a Founding Father: The Death and Legacy of George With” at the historic St. John Church in Church Hill is Saturday, June 8th at 2 pm. The talk will be a followed by a book signing. 

