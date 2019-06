Please enable Javascript to watch this video

RICHMOND, Va. - It’s day 46 in the “50 Days of Love in the Best PART of Virginia” and Jessica Noll stopped by Historic Battersea to get the inside scoop on the grand finale event.

Arias and Duets of Love at Historic Battersea, presented by Historic Battersea and the Virginia Opera is Saturday, June 8th from 5pm to 9pm at 1289 Upper Appomatox Street. For more information you can visitwww.petersburgarea.org

{THIS SEGMENT IS SPONSORED BY PETERSBURG AREA REGIONAL TOURISM}