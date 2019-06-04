WATCH LIVE: Gov. Northam expected to call special General Assembly session to address gun laws

Richmond restaurant moving into Jackson Ward

Posted 8:21 am, June 4, 2019, by , Updated at 08:22AM, June 4, 2019

Eggleston Plaza sits atop the former site of the Eggleston Hotel, which for decades was a premier hotel for African-American travelers in Jackson Ward.

RICHMOND, Va. — With its residents in place, a 2-year-old mixed-use development in Jackson Ward is preparing to bring some new flavor to the neighborhood.

Eggleston Plaza has signed its first commercial tenant, luring restaurant Southern Kitchen out of Shockoe Bottom to its ground-floor space at 541 N. 2nd St., according to an ABC notice in the window.

Founded by Shane Thomas, Southern Kitchen was established about five years ago at 1726 E. Main St. in the Bottom, serving up a variety of southern fare such as chicken and waffles, and chicken liver and onions.

