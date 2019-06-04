× Richmond restaurant moving into Jackson Ward

RICHMOND, Va. — With its residents in place, a 2-year-old mixed-use development in Jackson Ward is preparing to bring some new flavor to the neighborhood.

Eggleston Plaza has signed its first commercial tenant, luring restaurant Southern Kitchen out of Shockoe Bottom to its ground-floor space at 541 N. 2nd St., according to an ABC notice in the window.

Founded by Shane Thomas, Southern Kitchen was established about five years ago at 1726 E. Main St. in the Bottom, serving up a variety of southern fare such as chicken and waffles, and chicken liver and onions.

