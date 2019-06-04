Sweet sounds from RVA East End Festival

Posted 1:21 pm, June 4, 2019, by , Updated at 04:43PM, June 4, 2019

RICHMOND, Va. – You have the chance to enjoy the gift of the art and music courtesy of the RVA East End Festival.

Councilwoman Cynthia Newbille joined us along with Albert Walker III and two students from one of the area’s East End Schools to share a preview of the event. 

Councilwoman Newbille invited every member of the community to join the fun. The RVA East End Festival 2019 will be a part of Richmond Symphony’s Big Tent Community Festival program.

The event takes place Saturday, June 8 from noon pm until 8:30 p.m. and again on Sunday, June 9, from 1 p.m. to 5 p.m. at Chimborazo Park. The event is FREE.  For More information click here.

