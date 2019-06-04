Richmond Folk Festival announces first musical acts

RICHMOND, Va. – The Richmond Folk Festival announced the first 10 musical acts scheduled to perform at the October 11-13 festival. This year marks the 15th anniversary of the first folk festival along the James River.

“We are grateful to Richmond for embracing the festival all those years ago,” Stephen Lecky, Venture Richmond Festival Director, said. “It has grown into a beloved tradition that represents the very best in us as a community.”

Artists to be featured at the 2019 Richmond Folk Festival include:

BeauSoleil avec Michael Doucet (Cajun)

Lafayette, Louisiana

Bombino (Tuareg guitar)

Agadez, Niger

Dale Watson (honky-tonk and country)

Austin, Texas

The Garifuna Collective (Garifuna)

Dangriga, Belize

Huun-Huur-Tu (Tuvan throat-singing)

Republic of Tuva (Russian Federation)

Iberi Choir (Georgian polyphonic singing)

Tbilisi, Georgia

Kevin Doyle & Friends (Irish step dance and music)

Barrington, Rhode Island

Lonesome River Band (bluegrass)

Virginia, North Carolina, and Tennessee

Panfilo’s Güera (Tejano conjunto fiddle)

San Antonio, Texas

Super Chikan (Delta blues)

Clarksdale, Mississippi

Ultimately some 40 musical acts will be featured in the free, three-day festival.

“Our community has nurtured this event in ways that even the most optimistic of us couldn’t have predicted 15 years ago,” Lisa Sims, Venture Richmond Executive Director, said.

