Feed More providing free meals for kids and teens with summer food program

RICHMOND, Va. — Most students are excited to be out of class on summer break, but this time of year can be a struggle for children who rely on school to get their meals.

With summer only weeks away, Feed More is set to kick off their Summer Food Service Program to fight summer hunger.

The program provides free breakfast and lunch meals to kids and teens 18 years and younger at close to 50 sites across Richmond and the Tri-Cities. This includes Chesterfield, Henrico, Hanover Counties, Petersburg, Hopewell, and many other localities.

“This program helps ensure our region’s kids and teens grow and develop with the nutrition they need to be successful when the next school year begins in the fall,” said Ruth Ann Caplice, Children’s Program Manager at Feed More.

Last summer, Feed More provided more than 126,000 breakfast and lunch meals to thousands of kids and teens in Central Virginia.

There are nearly 50 sites across the region where kids and teens can receive a healthy meal this summer. Some sites are open to the public while others are closed to the public and require enrollment.

The list will be updated several times throughout the summer.

