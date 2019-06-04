× Chief Medical Examiner: Victims of triple Spotsylvania homicide were stabbed in neck

SPOTSYLVANIA COUNTY, Va. — Three people killed in Spotsylvania County last week died from being stabbed in the neck, according to the Chief Medical Examiner of Virginia.

On May 29, Spotsylvania police found 39-year-old Michael Coleman, his girlfriend 34-year-old Rachel Ozuna, and her 14-year-old son Kyrrus Ozuna, dead in their home on 8300 block of Arlene Acres Drive.

Deputies said the case has been officially ruled a homicide and the manners of death appear to be from a sharp instrument.

On Wednesday, the Chief Medical Examiner of Virginia said that all three victims died from incised wounds to the neck.

A toddler and an infant were found alive and unharmed inside the home.

Crime Insider sources say that investigators believe that the children wouldn’t be able to explain what they saw, so they were left alone.

There is no threat to the public at this time, according to CI sources.

A GoFundMe page has been set up to help the family with funeral expenses and get Rachel and Kyrrus back home to Utah.