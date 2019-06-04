Celebrate Music & The Arts 

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

RICHMOND, Va – You have the chance to enjoy the gift of the art and music courtesy of the RVA East End Festival. Councilwoman Cynthia Newbille joined us along with Albert Walker III and two students from one of the area’s East End Schools to share a preview of the event.

Councilwoman Newbille invited every member of the community to join the fun. The RVA East End Festival 2019 will be a part of Richmond Symphony’s Big Tent Community Festival program. The event takes place Saturday, June 8th from 12 pm until 8:30 pm and again on Sunday, June 9th from 1 pm to 5 pm at Chimborazo Park. The event is FREE. For More information visit https://enrichmond.org/events/rva-east-end-festival/