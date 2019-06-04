21-year-old soldier who drowned in Hawaii was from Richmond

RICHMOND, Va. — A 21-year-old soldier who drowned in an off duty accident in Hawaii is from Richmond, according to a press release from the 25th Infantry Division.

Pvt. Saije Anthony Daniel, 21, whose home of record is listed as Richmond, Virginia, entered military service in August of 2018 as a Field Artilleryman.

Since February 2019, he was assigned to the 25th Infantry Division, Schofield Barracks, in Honolulu.

“In the Army, we consider our greatest asset to be our people. Our Soldiers are what make our Army strong,” said Lt. Col. Scott C. Sinclair, 3-7 Field Artillery Regiment, 3rd Infantry Brigade Combat Team, 25th Infantry Division.  “The loss of a Soldier is felt deeply in our Army and in our country. With the passing of Private Saije Daniel, we lost not only a teammate but a valued member of the 25th Infantry Division.”

Daniel’s awards and decorations include the National Defense Service Medal Ribbon.

