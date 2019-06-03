× Police: Four women report sexual assault in Richmond, describe same suspect

RICHMOND, Va. — Police investigating after four women in the Fan and Museum District area reported being sexually assaulted.

On Thursday May 30, officers responded to the following areas for reports of sexual battery:

900 block of Tilden Street at 3:35 p.m. 3100 block of Monument Avenue at 3:38 p.m. 900 block of Roseneath Road at 4:00 p.m. 2700 block of Grove Avenue at 7:26 p.m.

All the victims are women, and including one juvenile.

Each of them reported that an unknown male suspect approached, and then inappropriately touched her before leaving on foot. Each victim also provided a suspect description that police believe to be the same person.

He is described as a white or Hispanic male with a dark tan and short cut black hair, between 5’ 8” to 6’ 0” tall, and between 35-40 years old, with a medium build.

Anyone with information about this incident or has home security cameras in or near the area is asked to call Detective Sergeant W. Andorfer (804) 646-8146 or contact Crime Stoppers at (804) 780-1000 or reach out online at www.7801000.com. The P3 Tips Crime Stoppers app for smartphones may also be used. All Crime Stoppers methods are anonymous.