Child care workers charged with crimes against children

ORANGE COUNTY, Va. — Two women who work with Orange County Child Care were arrested and charged with crimes against children. The arrests came after an April 25 complaint about an alleged assault.

“A thorough investigation was conducted by Lt. Becky Jones of the Orange Sheriff’s Office, and Orange County Social Services with assistance from Orange County Public Schools,” an Orange County Sheriff’s spokesperson said. “On May 28, 2019, Jenean Renee Simms, 33, of Orange, was indicted on one count of child endangerment and one count of child abuse and neglect. Brookes Michelle Sims, 37, of Earlysville, was indicted on one count of child endangerment and one count of failing to report the suspicion of child abuse as mandated by the Code of Virginia.”

Both women were granted $5,000 bond following their arrests. Details about their alleged crimes were not released. This is a developing story. Witnesses can send news tips, photos, and video here.