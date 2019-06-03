× Changes on tap for Isley Brewing in Richmond

RICHMOND, Va. — A Scott’s Addition brewery has a couple new tricks up its sleeve.

Isley Brewing Co. is working on a new outdoor patio out back at its home at 1715 Summit Ave. The brewery also is canning its beers for the first time, a move that will add to its distribution offerings.

Founder Michael Isley said the company has been working on adding the rear patio for nearly a year. It’ll add seating for about 40.

