Changes on tap for Isley Brewing in Richmond
RICHMOND, Va. — A Scott’s Addition brewery has a couple new tricks up its sleeve.
Isley Brewing Co. is working on a new outdoor patio out back at its home at 1715 Summit Ave. The brewery also is canning its beers for the first time, a move that will add to its distribution offerings.
Founder Michael Isley said the company has been working on adding the rear patio for nearly a year. It’ll add seating for about 40.
