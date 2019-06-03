COMPLETE COVERAGE: Virginia Beach Municipal Center Shooting

Education You Need To Succeed with Bryant & Stratton 

Posted 2:52 pm, June 3, 2019, by

RICHMOND, Va. - When choosing your career path it’s important to make sure you not only have the education to help you succeed, but that you will also advance in that chosen field. Campus Director for Bryant & Stratton College Beth Murphy made a return trip to our studio and filled us in on how the school can help you reach your career goals. 

Bryant & Stratton College is hosting a Healthcare Careers lunch & learn is Wednesday, June 19th from 12 pm and 1:30 pm. Fall classes start Wednesday, September 11th. For more information you can call 888-839-1718 or visitwww.bryantstratton.edu

Notice: you are using an outdated browser. Microsoft does not recommend using IE as your default browser. Some features on this website, like video and images, might not work properly. For the best experience, please upgrade your browser.